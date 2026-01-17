National Highway, Trains Blocked As Protests Rock West Bengal's Beldanga After Migrant's Death

Murshidabad: West Bengal's Beldanga heated up for the second consecutive day as protests broke out over the killing of a migrant worker in Jharkhand. The National Highway 12, which passes through Beldanga in Murshidabad, a key lifeline that connects north and south Bengal, as well as the north-eastern part of the country, was blocked by the mob on Saturday. Protesters even blocked railway tracks at Beldanga, another crucial rail link, on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the nation's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, from Guwahati and Howrah.

Hundreds of locals gathered on the highway at Barua More in Beldanga, bringing traffic on NH-12 to a standstill and triggering long queues of stranded vehicles, while protesters also damaged a railway gate and attempted to disrupt train services. The police, who stood puzzled and appeared helpless for a while, resorted to baton-charge the agitators at a few places to disperse the crowd, reports indicated.

"In Bengal, democracy is being taken over by mobocracy. RPF today had intel about stone-pelting. Why was there no action? This violence is engineered by TMC Govt,” West Bengal BJP Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal said speaking to Republic on the phone, blaming the ruling TMC government for reportedly not being able to control the mob.

The unrest was sparked by the death of a 37-year-old hawker, whose body was found at his residence in Jharkhand. His family claimed that he was targeted and beaten to death only for being a Bengali-speaking migrant worker. Villagers in Beldanga, reportedly placed his body on the crucial highway, leading to an hours-long blockade.

The protests on Friday, turned violent as several journalists were attacked while covering the protest. "I am not supporting such attacks on journalists. But they should avoid going inside the mob. It is out of my hands," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said.

Banerjee pointed out that Friday holds special significance for the minority community, who are in majority in Murshidabad district, and accused the BJP of trying to incite unrest in the region.