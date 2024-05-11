Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has ignited a spectrum of reactions from political leaders across the nation, providing insights into the diverse perspectives on key issues discussed during the interview. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar praised PM Modi's commitment to eradicating corruption and accused opposition parties of indulging in divisive politics for personal gains.

“Prime Minister Modi has absolute determination to eradicate corruption and end the loot of money that was meant for poor. These dynasty have come together in the name of the INDI alliance. They have long history of indulging in loot and corruption,” he said.

“The election is battle for future of India,” he added.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, questioned PM Modi's claims of giving free rein to investigative agencies, urging them to probe into alleged financial irregularities involving prominent industrialists like Adani and Ambani.

Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde criticized the Congress for what he perceived as divisive politics, emphasizing the need for inclusivity and equal opportunities for all communities.

“Congress plays divisive politics. Muslims are given more job opportunities, more funds, and more educational facilities by Congress,” she said.

Anand Dubey, Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed disappointment over what he deemed as a lack of focus on issues such as job creation and development during the interview, calling for a shift away from blame games and towards constructive dialogue.

Tamilisai Soundarrajan, Tamil Nadu BJP Candidate and former governor praised PM Modi's inclusive politics while criticizing the opposition for allegedly promoting divisive agendas based on religion and caste.

Rameshwar Sharma, BJP MLA lauded PM Modi's efforts to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law, while also expressing concerns over population growth and the need for a unified national identity.

Vishwas Sarang, Cabinet Minister defended PM Modi's governance and emphasized the government's commitment to rooting out corruption and promoting economic discipline.

Prem Chand Bairwa, Rajasthan Deputy CM echoed the BJP's stance on nation-building and accused the Congress of fostering division, while praising PM Modi's dedication to national development.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's exclusive interview with Republic:-

"Shouldn't Bother About Pakistan, We Have Moved Far Ahead"

Upon being asked about any apparent change in Pakistan’s approach in the last decade, the Prime Minister said that he has put a lock on Pakistan being a factor in running India. "We shouldn’t bother much about whether Pakistan changes its approach. For the last 10 years, I have put a lock on Pakistan being a factor in running India."

"Let Pakistan manage 2 square meals. We don’t need to waste our time. We have moved far ahead. We should not develop ourselves while keeping them in mind. We should instead think about our new generations and take care of them," he added.

PM Modi on Global Conflicts

Talking about India's active participation in global conflict, the PM said that India stands strong on the idea of peace. Recalling his meeting with the Russian President amidst the ongoing Ukraine war, he said, “I led Putin in the eye. I told him this wasn’t the time for war.” Furthermore, sharing a recent incident during Ramadan, the PM said that India sent a special envoy to Israel to assist the people affected by the war in Gaza.

‘World Knows Who’ll Win Elections'

Amidst the Lok Sabha Elections in India, the Prime Minister told the Republic that he has been getting invitations since June last year, with world leaders telling him he'll win the elections. "Invitations are piling up as world leaders asserted that I'll be winning the elections," Prime Minister.

PM Explains 'Reform, Perform, Transform' Mantra

Sharing highlights on the NDA govt mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ steered India towards the growing stage, PM said, “To reform, it's the responsibility of the political leadership and elected body to take hard decisions. In the light of reforms, bureaucracy has to perform. Subsequently, transformation takes shape. It's a systematic arrangement which can be carried when citizens are taken into consideration.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress government, the Prime Minister charged Congress with misusing resources of the government enterprises, which led to their collapse.

“For 60 years, Congress misused the resources of public sector enterprises. In 2009, the CAG report revealed that 68 public sector companies were ruined due to mismanagement. But we ensured that there was no political interference in PSUs, but only invention. We stopped misuse of PSU resources by the political class.”

'India a Mine of Opportunities'

Expressing his wish, PM said he wants to make Kolkata and Guwahati, two mega global economic hubs for South East Asia. Asserting that India can be the capital of South East Asia, the prime minister explained how his government works on the “Triveni” formula.

"The world recognises that our growth positively impacts the global economy. For the world, India is a mine of opportunities."

"Why can’t India be the capital of South East Asia? I want to make Kolkata an attractive hub for South East Asia."

"Guwahati and Kolkata can be key hubs for South East Asia. The world recognises that our growth positively impacts the global economy. For the world, India is a mine of opportunities."

Speaking on Ram Mandir 's inauguration, PM said, "We are proud of the 500-year-fight for the Ram Temple and this struggle can inspire people across the globe."

"Why did we fight against the British Raj What was the need for Independence? This is because self-respect and honour holds and important place in any civilisation."

"Our journey is from Dev se desh, Ram se rashtra (from deity to country, from Ram to nation)," he continued.

Party With Daamad Having Rs 250cr In Foreign Banks Or A CM With 250 Pair Of Clothes: PM Modi on Congress ' Allegation

Prime Minister recalled how the Congress leaders have accused him of having 250 pair of clothes. "Once Congress leaders in Gujarat levelled an allegation that Modi has 250 pairs of clothes. On that very day, I had a public meeting where I addressed the allegation. I said that either you have wrongly attached the number 2 or wrongly attached the number 5. But despite their allegation being a false one, I accepted it."

"I asked if the people want a Chief Minister with 250 pair of clothes or CM of a party whose son-in-law has grabbed land of poor worth Rs 250 crore. I asked if they wanted a CM with 250 pair of clothes or a party's CM whose son-in-law has Rs 250 crore deposited in foreign banks," he added.

Who Is True Secular? Iqbal Ansari or Congress : Asks PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi lauded Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid cause, for being 'a true secular' and attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, despite his family's historical association with the Babri Masjid case.

"I wondered if Ansari was a true secular or Congress . And, after this incident, I felt that Ansari is a real secular person," adding that on the other hand, Congress was against the inauguration.