National Security Alert Ahead of Republic Day in Delhi: First Al-Qaeda, Now Bangladeshi Terrorist Infiltration Threat Looms Large

National Security Alert Ahead of Republic Day in Delhi: 'Terrorists From Bangladesh Attempting To Infiltrate Capital,' Say Sources | Image: ANI (file)

A fresh alert has been issued regarding national security ahead of Republic Day. This comes amid concerns over Al-Qaeda's nefarious plot targeting January 26.

A second alert has now been issued concerning January 26. Earlier an intelligence alert warned of threats in view of January 26.

Intelligence sources said that some terrorists from Bangladesh are attempting to infiltrate Delhi. Several hardcore terrorists have reportedly left Bangladesh with the intent of entering Delhi. According to the alert, they are well equipped with explosives.

Following an important meeting of central agencies held today, this intelligence prompted orders to maintain close surveillance on all Bangladeshi citizens at India-Bangladesh border points.

There are also security concerns as intelligence sources are saying that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun may attempt to spread unrest around January 26. Pannun has reportedly created several sleeper cells via social media; these cells could try to disrupt law and order in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

Sleeper cells linked to Sikhs for Justice may attempt to display black flags and pro-Khalistan posters in Delhi and Punjab around January 26, said sources. Railway tracks in Punjab are a potential target for Khalistani terrorists. Khalistani outfits are also reportedly planning to deface Ambedkar statues at various locations across the country.

