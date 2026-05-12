'Nations Who Consider Themselves Responsible...': India's Stern Reply On China Backing Pak During Op Sindoor

New Delhi: India issued a sharp response to reports on China backing Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, saying that nations that consider themselves “responsible” should reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure to their reputation.

The retort came in response to a question asked by a reporter at an External Affairs press briefing, on India's stance on Beijing admitting to provide technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, which followed the Pahalgam terror attacks.

"It is for nations who consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing", Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a briefing on Tuesday.

“Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest,” Jaiswal added.

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