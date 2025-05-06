Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills on May 7: Will Schools Remain Open or Closed?

New Delhi: In the wake of Pahalgam terror attack government has announced nationwide civil defence mock drills on May 7th. The drill is to be conducted across the states and Union Territories (UTs) to check the alertness and preparedness of the local authorities and civilians in case of any war like situation in the country.

Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills on May 7

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to ensure preparedness and effectiveness of civil defence mechanisms. The key components of the drill include activating air raid warning sirens, training civilians and students in self-protection during hostile attacks, implementing crash blackout measures, initiating early camouflage of critical infrastructure, and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans.

Will Schools Remain Open or Closed?

Parents and students are concerned about whether the schools will remain closed or open during these civil defence mock drills. No formal order has been released by any government authority for closure of the schools so far.

List of districts have been released where the civil defence Mock Drills will be conducted on May 7.

At many places authorities have urged students to come forward and actively participate in the civil defence mock drills in their areas. The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across all States and Union Territories.

