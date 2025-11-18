Navi Mumbai International Airport to begin commercial operations from December 25, 2025

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will begin commercial operations on December 25, 2025, an official statement from the airport operator said on Tuesday. The inauguration, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, set the stage for a carefully phased operational rollout, prioritising passenger safety, reliability, and comfort from day one. The launch will add capacity to meet the growing aviation needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a statement from Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL). In the first month, the Navi Mumbai airport will operate for 12 hours between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs, handling 23 scheduled daily departures. During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour, NMIAL said. The inaugural flight to arrive at NMIA will be IndiGo 6E460 from Bengaluru, scheduled to touchdown at 8:00 AM. Shortly after, IndiGo 6E882 will depart for Hyderabad at 8:40 AM, marking the first outbound service from the new airport.

During the initial launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to 16 major domestic destinations.



Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



"To ensure a seamless start, NMIA is conducting comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trials in collaboration with all stakeholders, including security agencies and airline partners. Further strengthening its preparedness, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was formally inducted at NMIA on 29 October 2025, with deployment across key airport functions," NMIAL has said.



Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the greenfield international airport project at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.



NMIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 percent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, holds the remaining 26 percent.



AAHL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group.

Located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, NMIA is strategically positioned to cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India.

Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passenger per annum (MPPA).



The airport will feature two parallel runways, state-of-the-art terminal buildings, and advanced cargo facilities, ensuring seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling.

In the initial phase, NMIA will have the capacity to manage 20 MPPA and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually, the statement noted.