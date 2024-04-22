Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 13:08 IST
Navi Mumbai: Several Houses Gutted After Fire Engulfs Slum In Belapur Area
Navi Mumbai Fire: The fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking.
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a slum area of Navi Mumbai's Belapur area on Monday morning. According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
This is a developingg story, more details are awaited.
