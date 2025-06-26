Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Operation Sindoor Breached: Navy Clerk Honey-Trapped by ISI Handler, Paid in Crypto for Leaking Secrets

Updated 26 June 2025 at 12:14 IST

Operation Sindoor Breached: Navy Clerk Honey-Trapped by ISI Handler, Paid in Crypto for Leaking Secrets

Operation Sindoor Breached: An Indian Navy clerk was honey-trapped by an ISI handler and paid in cryptocurrency to leak classified military secrets. Full details revealed and more at republicworld.com

Reported by: Aadi Joshi
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Operation Sindoor Breached: Navy Clerk Leaks Secrets After ISI Honey Trap
Operation Sindoor Breached: Navy Clerk Leaks Secrets After ISI Honey Trap | Image: X

New Delhi: Vishal Yadav, an Upper Division Clerk at the Navy Office was arrested by the intelligence wing of Rajasthan Police on charges of espionage. Allegedly, he leaked classified information to a Pakistani ISI handler during sensitive operations including the recent Operation Sindoor. 
 

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 26 June 2025 at 12:06 IST