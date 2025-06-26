Operation Sindoor Breached: Navy Clerk Honey-Trapped by ISI Handler, Paid in Crypto for Leaking Secrets

Updated 26 June 2025 at 12:14 IST
New Delhi: Vishal Yadav, an Upper Division Clerk at the Navy Office was arrested by the intelligence wing of Rajasthan Police on charges of espionage. Allegedly, he leaked classified information to a Pakistani ISI handler during sensitive operations including the recent Operation Sindoor.
Published 26 June 2025 at 12:06 IST