Naxalism Stalls Development Rather Than Poverty Breeding It, Says CRPF IG Rakesh Agrawal

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2026, Rakesh Agrawal, Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), stated that Maoist insurgency is a cause of economic stagnation rather than a result of it.

Participating in a panel discussion about the government's goal of a ‘Heroes of Jungle Warfare’, Agrawal discussed how armed conflict impacts regional growth.

Flipping the Narrative

Agrawal challenged the view that poverty drives people toward Naxalism, arguing instead that insurgent groups intentionally block development to keep regions isolated.

"While a popular narrative claims that poverty breeds Naxalism, the ground reality is the exact opposite: It is Naxalism that actively stalls development in these regions," Agrawal said. He noted that security forces frequently see insurgents targeting infrastructure like schools, roads, and phone towers to keep local communities cut off from government services.

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Security and Development

The discussion touched on how security forces protect public works projects while carrying out counter-insurgency operations. Agrawal stated that building roads and setting up services in these areas is necessary to end the conflict.

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According to CRPF data shared at the summit, the areas affected by left-wing extremism have decreased over the last ten years. Operations are now focused on a few remaining strongholds, mostly along the borders of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Agrawal concluded that establishing basic security is a prerequisite for public welfare, as schools, healthcare, and infrastructure can only function properly once the threat of violence is removed.