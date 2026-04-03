Naxalite Leader Prashant Bose, Carrying Rs 1 Crore Bounty Dies in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Naxalite leader Prashant Bose, who carried a bounty of one crore rupees and was lodged in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Jail, passed away on Thursday.

The top CPI Maoist leader breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, authorities said.

According to RIMS Superintendent Dr. Hiren Birua, the 82-year-old Bose was suffering from multiple ailments and was being treated in jail. When his condition worsened, he was moved to RIMS, where he died this morning.

Jharkhand police had arrested Bose and his wife Sheela Marandi, who is also a member of CPI Maoist, in November 2021.

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The two were arrested along with four other active members, who were also arrested on November 12, Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Operations), had said during a press conference in Ranchi.

Bose, alias 'Kishan da', was arrested from the Kolhan region of the state during a police checking operation, which was carried out based on a specific input, the IG had said.

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"He (Kishan da) was one of the topmost Naxal leaders in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. He was associated with the Naxal movement from the 1960s. Police are yet to ascertain full details about him," said Director General of Police (DGP) Niraj Sinha.