Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh | Image: ANI/File

Bijapur: A 48-year-old man was killed by Naxalites on the suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Friday.

As per preliminary information, a group of Naxalites abducted Sukku Hapka, a resident of Hallur village under the Mirtur police station area, from his house on Thursday evening and strangled him, an official said.

He said the man's body was later found abandoned in the area.

The official said a police team rushed to the spot in the morning. The team found a pamphlet issued by the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists at the scene in which they claimed the victim was a police informer.

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he said.

According to police, 68 civilians have died in separate incidents of Maoist violence in the Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, last year.