NC Rift Widens: Two MPs Rebuke Omar Abdullah Over Governance, BJP Ties

Srinagar: In a rare public display of dissent, two senior National Conference (NC) MPs have openly criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of sidelining the party’s core promises and failing to deliver on governance. The back-to-back rebukes have exposed deepening fault lines within the party, just days after the BJP secured a Rajya Sabha seat from Jammu and Kashmir.

At a public event in Srinagar, MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi accused the NC leadership of abandoning its pre-election commitment to restore statehood. “The fight for dignity and rights has been replaced by administrative routines,” Aga Ruhullah said.

Mehdi refused to campaign for NC candidate Aga Mehmood in the upcoming Budgam bypolls, citing loyalty to “conscience and principles.” He also questioned the party’s conduct during the Rajya Sabha elections, hinting at growing proximity to the BJP.

However, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rejected the allegations, saying, “There was no agreement with the BJP regarding the Rajya Sabha elections. NC is the only party in Jammu and Kashmir confronting the BJP directly.”

Omar added that maintaining working relations with the Centre was necessary for governance, but insisted, “There is no relationship between the NC and the BJP, and there will not be in the future,”.

MP Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi added to the criticism, saying there had been “no progress” on political issues since the government took charge.

“If I say everything is fine, then I would be betraying Omar Abdullah Sahib as well,” Altaf said at a local conclave.

Representing the Anantnag–Rajouri constituency, Altaf also questioned the chief minister’s team and criticized the government’s handling of unemployment.

“The recruitment should have been transparent and immediate,” he said.

Altaf warned that the leadership was trapped in a pro- and anti-BJP narrative, which was affecting governance.

“All the Kashmiri leadership is busy giving clarifications. No one is focused on actual work. The responsibility lies with this government,” he added.

In response, Abdullah expressed Altaf's concerns and distinguished the two MPs.