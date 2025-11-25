NCB Srinagar Dismantles Major Drug Supply Module in J&K, 2.730 Kg Charas Seized, Three Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Srinagar Zone, has successfully dismantled a significant narcotics supply module operating across the Baramulla-Pulwama belt. The operation resulted in the seizure of 2.730 kilograms of Charas and the arrest of three key individuals, including the main supplier, according to a press release by Press Information Bureau, Srinagar.

Key Highlights of the Operation

Acting on specific intelligence, on November 20, 2025, an NCB team intercepted Bashir Ahmad Malla of Dhobiwan, Baramulla, and recovered 2.730 kg of Charas from his possession.

Following sustained interrogation, the NCB, with timely assistance from the Baramulla Police (Kunzer Police Station), arrested Malla's close associate, Mansoor Ahmad Wani, who was actively involved in the supply chain, the PIB release stated.

Based on disclosures and intelligence, the main supplier and mastermind, Abdul Rashid Dar, was apprehended from Pulwama, effectively unearthing the complete trafficking chain, the PIB note said.

The arrests of the mastermind, associate, and transporter have completely dismantled the module responsible for the procurement, transportation, and distribution of the contraband, as per the release.

All three arrested individuals were found to have a previous criminal history related to NDPS cases, the press note mentioned.

Context and Future Action

The NCB's presence in Srinagar is a part of the Government of India's strategic initiative to strengthen narcotics enforcement in Jammu & Kashmir. The Bureau remains committed to curbing the drug menace and protecting the youth, the PIB note said.

Further investigation is underway to identify backward and forward linkages, financial trails, and any potential inter-state connections, the note further read.

The NCB expressed appreciation for the strong and proactive support provided by the Baramulla Police, which was vital to the operation's success and strengthened inter-agency coordination, as per the press release.