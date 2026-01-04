NCP (Ajit Pawar) Candidate Named in Pune Businessman’s Suicide Note Over ₹10 Cr Land Row

A 56-year-old businessman, Sadiq alias Babu Kapoor, was found dead after committing suicide in his office in the Camp area on Saturday. The resident of Hadapsar reportedly hanged himself, leaving behind a staggering 30-page suicide note and names of several individuals written directly on his hand.



Allegations of torture

The extensive suicide note recovered at the scene details years of alleged mental torture and harassment. According to the Lashkar Police, Kapoor named 38 individuals in the letter, including police officers and Farooq Shaikh, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate from the Hadapsar constituency.

The primary motive is reported to be a long-standing dispute over a prime plot of land worth approximately ₹10 crore located in the Syed Nagar area of Hadapsar. The deceased alleged that he was being constantly harassed and pressured due to this property conflict.



Claims of extortion

The family of the deceased has come forward with allegations of extortion, stating that certain individuals were demanding ₹50 lakh from him regarding the land. They claim this financial pressure and the resulting mental stress were the direct causes of his decision to end his life.

Police investigation underway

The Lashkar Police have registered a case against four individuals in connection with the death. While authorities confirmed that Sadiq Kapoor had a prior criminal record and had previously been booked under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), they emphasized that the gravity of the allegations in the suicide note warrants a high-level investigation.

"We have initiated a thorough probe into the names mentioned in the note and the specific allegations regarding the land dispute," a police official stated.

