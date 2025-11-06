NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Son Under Scanner in Alleged Rs 300-Crore Land Scam, Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe

Maharashtra: A major political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra following a land deal allegedly involving Parth Pawar, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Congress legislature party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, alleged that Parth Pawar's company, Amedia Holdings LLP, purchased a prime 40-acre plot in Pune's Koregaon Park area for approximately ₹300 crore, despite its estimated market value of around ₹1,800 crore. Wadettiwar further alleged that the land was transferred even though the title was not clear.

Adding to the controversy, the stamp duty paid on the deal was reportedly only ₹500.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a swift and high-level investigation into the allegations of a land scam. Within hours of the order, Pune Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and a registrar involved in the deal were suspended.

Chief Minister Fadnavis announced that an inquiry committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, will be formed to investigate the matter.

He stated, "All information has been sought and an investigation has been ordered. If any irregularities are proven, strict action will be taken."

Ajit Pawar Issues Clarification

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a clarification regarding the allegations against his son, Parth Pawar, in the alleged government land scam.

"I just want to say that I have no knowledge of the news being circulated. I have no connection to this matter. I have already made it clear that I will not tolerate any wrongdoing. I will personally investigate all aspects of this matter. I have never asked any official to benefit any relative or party worker," he said.

"If anyone is doing anything against the rules or in an unfair manner, I will never support them. I always follow the rules and the law," he added.

Pawar also said that the truth must be brought out and backed CM Devendra Fadnavis for ordering a probe into the matter.