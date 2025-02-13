NCP Leader Tukaram Bidkar Dies in Road Accident in Maharashtra's Akola

Akola: Former MLA and Nationalist Congress Party ( Ajit Pawar faction) leader Tukaram Bidkar was killed in a road accident on Thursday in Maharashtra 's Akola.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar expressed his grief, saying, "With his demise, Vidarbha has lost a capable son, a true activist working in the movement, and my colleague in the Nationalist Congress Party. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him."

According to reports, Bidkar was returning from a meeting at the City Sports Club in Akola, attended by BJP leaders including Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. After meeting Bawankule, Bidkar was riding his motorcycle when a goods vehicle collided with him. His associate, also on the bike, tragically died in the crash.

Following the accident, MIDC police quickly responded to the scene, seizing the vehicle and detaining the driver along with his accomplices.

Former MLA Tukaram Bidkar was a leader deeply aware of Maharashtra's social issues and dedicated to Vidarbha's development. He had recently recovered from an accident three months ago.