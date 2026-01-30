Maharashtra Cabinet Reshuffle Soon? NCP Moves To Retain Key Portfolios After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Demise

New Delhi: Following the sudden passing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday (January 28, 2026), a high-stakes debate has emerged within the Mahayuti alliance regarding the redistribution of his powerful ministerial portfolios.

A cabinet reshuffle in the Maharashtra government is also slated to take place soon, as per reports.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis currently holds additional charge, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has reportedly initiated internal discussions to ensure that all five departments (Finance, Planning, state excise, sports and youth welfare, minority development) previously led by "Dada" remain within the party's fold.

Ajit Pawar was often described as the "financial architect" of the state, holding several of the most influential portfolios in Maharashtra's governance.

The "Big Three"

For the NCP, retaining the Finance and Planning portfolios is seen as a matter of political survival. These departments dictate the state's budget and resource allocation, giving the party significant leverage within the coalition.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is set to dispatch an official communication to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the redistribution of ministerial responsibilities following the passing of Ajit Pawar.

As the portfolios of Finance, Planning, State Excise, Sports, and Minority Development were originally allocated under the NCP’s quota within the Mahayuti alliance, the party is expected to firmly assert its claim over these departments. The upcoming letter will emphasize the need for these key portfolios to remain with the NCP to ensure administrative continuity and uphold the existing power-sharing agreement between the coalition partners.

NCP’s Internal Strategy

With a National Executive meeting on the horizon, the party is weighing its options. While the rank and file are pushing for Sunetra Pawar to take the Deputy CM mantle and these portfolios, senior names like Sunil Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil are also being discussed as experienced hands who could manage the complex Finance department.

The Alliance Dynamic

Political observers suggest that the BJP may eye the Finance portfolio, especially with the state budget approaching. However, any attempt to move these departments out of the NCP's control could trigger instability. The upcoming reshuffle will be a litmus test for the Mahayuti alliance’s unity as it navigates the void left by one of its most dominant administrators.

Power Tussle within NCP

Meanwhile, a power tussle has already begun within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with the party witnessing a strong internal movement to appoint late Pawar's wife and Rajya Sabha MP, Sunetra Pawar, as his successor (Deputy CM) in the state cabinet.

Adding to the buzz, senior NCP leaders, including Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, have held high-level meetings at the Pawar residence in Baramati.

Deputy CM or state minister?

The chorus within the NCP suggest that there is a growing consensus to induct Sunetra Pawar not only as the Deputy Chief Minister but also as the party's primary leader to maintain stability during this transition.

Adding to the momentum, State Minister Narhari Zirwal noted that "Vahini" (as Sunetra is affectionately called) has significant support from both party workers and the public, who see her as the natural heir to Ajit Pawar’s political legacy, as per reports.

Contest assembly seat in Baramati

Sunetra Pawar, currently a Member of Parliament, is expected to contest the assembly seat in Baramati vacated by her late husband Ajit Pawar, as per sources. While the NCP prepares its formal proposal, the final decision remains the prerogative of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Currently, the CM has taken additional charge of the Finance and Planning portfolios previously held by Ajit Pawar.

A formal announcement regarding the Deputy CM post is expected after the official three-day mourning period concludes.

NCP reunification?

The appointment comes at a critical time for the Mahayuti alliance. Beyond the cabinet role, there is intense speculation regarding a potential "Pawar family reunion," with senior leaders from the Sharad Pawar faction also paying visits to Sunetra Pawar. Senior leaders have hinted that Ajit Pawar’s "dream" was a reunion of the two factions, which could eventually bring Sharad Pawar back into a central guiding role for both groups, as per reports.

Sunetra Pawar vs Praful Patel

While Sunetra Pawar is stepping into the spotlight as a potential coordinator and symbolic family figurehead (alongside figures like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare), analysts note she lacks extensive administrative experience compared to her late husband. The situation remains fluid, with the party navigating this crisis in the wake of Ajit Pawar's sudden demise.

While Sunetra Pawar is the favorite for the "face" of the party and a cabinet role, Praful Patel is the administrative powerhouse holding the structure together. The upcoming National Executive meeting will be the deciding factor in whether the party chooses a "family-first" approach with Sunetra or a "seniority-based" leadership under Patel.

NCP meeting

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), meanwhile, is set to convene a meeting of its National Executive in the coming days to navigate the party's future. A primary objective of this high-level session will be to formally finalise the appointment of the next Party President, as leadership transition becomes a top priority following recent events.

Maharashtra politics

It must be noted that Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state along with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Ajit Pawar had joined the then Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in July 2023, a move that triggered a split in the NCP founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar's Death in Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots.