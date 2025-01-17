Published 16:15 IST, January 17th 2025
NCP Releases List of 30 Candidates For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections
The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) on Friday released a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections due in February.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
NCP Releases List of 30 Candidates For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections | Image: PTI
New Delhi: The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) on Friday released a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections due in February. More details awaited
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:15 IST, January 17th 2025