NCP-SCP Leaders Gather at Sharad Pawar's Residence in Maharashtra's Baramati

Baramati: NCP-SCP leaders gathered at Sharad Pawar's residence in Baramati on Saturday to chalk out the party's strategies, following the untimely death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The meeting comes after Sharad Pawar refuted speculation about a merger of the two NCP factions following his nephew's demise. When asked whether he would consider joining the NDA if both factions of the NCP merge, Sharad Pawar told reporters, “This is all going on your side (media), there is nothing like that here.”

A crucial meeting was held on January 17, 2026, between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, reportedly the final discussion on the merger. The factions had been working towards reunification, with Ajit Pawar planning to announce the merger on February 12, but his sudden death has put the process on hold.

The merger talks involved seven meetings between senior leaders, including Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule, with a roadmap prepared for the unified party. Ajit Pawar's close aide, Kiran Gujar, revealed that Ajit was keen to merge the factions, having told him the process was complete just days before his death.

NCP and NCP (SCP) contested the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections in an alliance, and there were talks of an alliance for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls. Amid this, there were speculations that the two factions would come together under a single symbol before Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati.

Prominent members of society, including Chatrapati MalojiRaje and Pudhari Group Chairman Dr. Pratapsingh Jadhav, visited NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar at his Baramati residence to offer condolences following the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The visit was part of a larger gathering of politicians and dignitaries paying respects to the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar's funeral was attended by several high-profile figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray. The event was marked by an outpouring of grief, with thousands of people gathering to bid farewell to the veteran politician.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Sharad Pawar said he had no information about NCP MP Sunetra Pawar's name being proposed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

He said, "I have no information about it (Sunetra Pawar's name for the Deputy CM post). Her party must have decided. What I saw in the newspaper today: some names like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatakare who have taken the initiative to make some decisions.

"Ajit Pawar, 66, died in a plane crash along with four others on Wednesday, after which his wife Sunetra Pawar is speculated to take up the vacant Deputy CM post. Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that the party has pitched Sunetra Pawar's name and asked CM Devendra Fadnavis if the swearing-in ceremony can take place today.

When asked about the haste to make political decisions immediately after Ajit Pawar's death, Sharad Pawar hinted that the decisions were being made by leaders in the Mahayuti government in Mumbai.

"If there is a problem in the family, the family stands together. There are no issues in the family... All these discussions are not taking place here; they are happening in Mumbai. Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and other senior leaders are having these discussions. Whatever is being seen appears to be decisions taken by them. I will not comment on this," he said.

Earlier today, NCP spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombare said that Sunetra Pawar is set to take oath as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Rupali Patil Thombare said party leaders had urged Sunetra Pawar to decide on the Deputy CM post and emphasised the importance of timing in politics.

Thombare said, "Ajit dada's death was very shocking. He is not with us anymore. Sunetra Vahini (Sunetra Pawar) is grieving much more than all of us. She lost her husband all of a sudden. This is the fourth day since his death. We, the workers, have urged Vahini to set aside her pain and adopt Ajit Dada's vision and work style. For this, she has made a decision for today; she had to."