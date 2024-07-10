Published 13:50 IST, July 10th 2024
NCW Demands Arrest of Man Over 'Extremely Lewd' Comment on Captain Anshuman Singh's Widow
Captain Singh, posted with 26 Punjab as a medical officer had sacrificed his life while rescuing his colleagues at an Indian Army camp in the Siachen.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
NCW urges action on man's 'lewd' remarks on martyr's widow | Image: PTI
