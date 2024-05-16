BREAKING: NCW Summons Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal Assaultgate, Asks Him To Appear on Friday

Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday, May 16, summoned Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assaultgate. NCW has asked Bibhav Kumar to appear before the commission on Friday, May 17. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the CM residence on Monday.

The NCW has taken a suo moto cognisance in the matter of Swati Maliwal being misbehaved with at the CM residence. "The National Commission For Women has taken suo moto cognisance of the media post captioned DCW chief Seati Maliwal accused Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assualting her", wherein was reported that Ms. Swati Maliwal, Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief has alleged that Pvt. Secretary of Shri Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at the CM residence," read the NCW notice.

The Commission asked Bibhav Kumar to appear before it on May 17 at 11am. "Commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on 17th May, 2024 at 11 AM, wherein you are required to appear before the Commission in-person," said the NCW.

AAP Admits Assault, No FIR Yet

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Tuesday, admitted that Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Maliwal. Addressing a press conference a day after Maliwal alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her, Singh said AAP supremo Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter. “Yesterday morning, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar came and misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of it and will take strict action in the incident,” said the AAP leader.

Delhi Police said they are still waiting for her to come and file a formal complaint, but added that they have not closed the DD (daily diary) entry as Maliwal had come to the police station on Monday and said she would return to lodge a case. They can initiate action in the matter if the complainant herself comes to the police station and formally files a case or emails a complaint to police, said an officer to PTI.

