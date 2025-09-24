NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Sexual Harassment Case, Seeks Status Report In 3 Days

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of a matter involving Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati (alias Parth Sarthy), Director and Member of the Management Committee of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in New Delhi.

He is accused of abusing, harassing, and sexually harassing over 15 female students, including women who were enrolled in the EWS scholarship program.

Pattern of Misconduct and Pressure

Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and started an investigation. In accordance with the BNSS rules, CCTV video was confiscated, NVRs and hard drives were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and 16 victims' statements were recorded in front of a Judicial Magistrate at Patiala House Courts.

During investigation, a Volvo car with a fake diplomatic number plate (39 UN 1) allegedly used by the suspect was found in the institute’s basement. The car was seized after a new FIR (No. 385/2025, dated August 25) was filed under other BNS laws. Despite repeated efforts, the accused has been fleeing arrest and remains absconding.

Institutional and Religious Body Response

The accused has been expelled from the institute in response to the accusations.

Distancing itself from Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, released a statement accusing him of "illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental" activities. Regarding his suspected illegal conduct, the Peetham acknowledged that it has cut all ties and filed complaints with the authorities.

NCW Steps In