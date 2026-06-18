NDA-Backed Candidate Parimal Nathwani Secures Fourth Rajya Sabha Term from Jharkhand

Ranchi: NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani on Thursday won one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand. He has defeated Congress candidate Pranav Jha. In a post on X, Nathawani expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to continue his parliamentary journey, stating that this will be his fourth term as the Member of Rajya Sabha.

He said the moment is filled with "profound emotion," calling Jharkhand his "karmabhoomi" and describing his return to the Upper House as a matter of immense pride and humility. Nathwani extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and the BJP-led NDA for their support. He also thanked members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly for backing his election.

He said he remains committed to working for the interests and aspirations of Jharkhand and its people. " Johar Jharkhand! " he added. His post on X, reads: "Deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the fourth term as the Member of Rajya Sabha. This moment is filled with profound emotion as this will be my third term from Jharkhand, the very soil from where my Parliamentary journey began in 2008. It is a matter of immense pride and humility to return once again to my karmabhoomi. "

He further added " Extending sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin and the BJP-led NDA for their support. "

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