NDA Sweeps All 5 Rajya Sabha Seats in Bihar, Wins 2 in Odisha

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won all the five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar, and have also managed to secure two seats in Odisha, allegedly thanks to cross-voting. The results highlight the increasing popularity of the BJP-led NDA in the state assemblies, which in turn, strenghthens its foothold in the Upper House.

Sweep In Bihar

In Bihar, the highlight of this election was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who promised to vacate his post of Chief Minister to join the Upper House. Another highlight in this poll was newly-inducted BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

According to the results, both Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin received votes from 44 MLAs. Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha received 42 votes; Ramnath Thakur from the JD(U) also got 42 votes.

BJP candidate Shivesh Kumar defeated RJD candidate AD Singh on the basis of second-preference votes.

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Reports indicate that Shivesh Kumar secured a total vote value of 4,202; AD Singh received a total vote value of 3,700. AD Singh had secured 37 first-preference votes, while Shivesh Kumar received 30 first-preference votes. However, things took a different turn after the counting of second-preference votes. A.D. Singh did not receive any second-preference vote.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan, seemed to have been divided, as three MLAs of the Congress and one of the RJD remaining absent. The AIMIM, which has five MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, and the lone BSP legislator said they voted in favour of RJD candidate Amarendra Dhari Singh.

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The Results in Odisha

Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal won a seat, marking a major milestone for the saffron party, as it helped in strengthening its national footprint in the state. BJP candidate Sujeet Kumar the sitting Rajya Sabha member, was also re-elected.

Veteran leader and former Union Minister Dilip Ray, who was backed by the BJP, won as an Independent candidate. As per sources from the BJD, around eight party MLAs may have cross-voted in Ray's favour, which may have led to his win.

Biju Janata Dal's Santrupt Misra emerged victorious, ensuring that the BJD continues to maintain its presence in the Rajya Sabha.