NDA Will Win 210 Seats, AIADMK Will Form The Government: EPS At Meet With PM Modi

Maduranthakam: The first grand public meeting of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), marking the formal launch of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign, was held with unprecedented enthusiasm and massive public participation this evening at Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram and proceeded by helicopter to Maduranthakam, where he was accorded a rousing welcome by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, along with senior leaders and cadres of the NDA.

On the dais, EPS honoured the Prime Minister with a traditional cardamom garland, symbolising the deep-rooted cultural and political bond between Tamil Nadu and the NDA.

The historic meeting witnessed the presence of senior leaders including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, PMK President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Tamil Maanila Congress President G.K. Vasan, Indian Democratic Party founder Pari Vendhar, Puthiya Needhi Katchi leader A.C. Shanmugam, Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader John Pandian, and leaders from several allied parties including the South India Forward Bloc and Kongunadu Makkal Katchi.

Massive turnout itself a clear sign

Delivering his special address after senior NDA leaders, Edappadi K. Palaniswami declared that the massive turnout itself was a clear sign of the people’s verdict.

“The entire nation is watching Maduranthakam today. The moment the Prime Minister set foot on this soil, even nature stood still. The people are like a vast ocean. Maduranthakam is alive. This is the proof of our coming victory,” EPS said. Quoting the timeless wisdom that victory is assured when the right people act decisively at the right time and place, EPS said that such a historic moment had now arrived in Tamil Nadu.

Launching a blistering attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), EPS said the past four years and nine months had brought nothing but pain to the people of Tamil Nadu. “Corruption has penetrated every sector. This anti-people government must be removed. Is it justifiable for one family to exploit and rule over eight crore people of Tamil Nadu?” he asked.

EPS attacks Karunanidhi family

EPS accused the Karunanidhi family of turning governance into a hereditary enterprise.

“Karunanidhi was Chief Minister. Now Stalin is Chief Minister. After him, they want to install Udhayanidhi. Those who worked their entire lives for the DMK are sidelined. Only those born into the family get power,” he said.

Calling the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Youth Wing Secretary, MLA, Minister, and now Deputy Chief Minister a glaring example of dynastic arrogance, EPS declared: “This election will be the final election for the DMK. The era of dynasty politics will end. The Karunanidhi family will never return to power.”

Affirming the unity and strength of the NDA, EPS said: “Our movement is strong. Our alliance is strong. The Prime Minister of India stands with us. This is a winning alliance.”

AIADMK will form the government

Drawing a vivid metaphor, he added that NDA cadres would work “like tireless bees,” driving away anti-people forces and firmly planting the flag of victory across Tamil Nadu. “This election will end corruption. This election will end dynastic rule. The people are with us. The NDA alliance will win 210 seats. The AIADMK will form the government with a clear majority,” EPS proclaimed, drawing thunderous applause.

Refuting Chief Minister Stalin’s claims that Tamil Nadu had not received adequate support from the Centre, EPS said the truth was exactly the opposite. “When we asked, the Prime Minister delivered. Railway overbridges were sanctioned. National highways were approved. The Chennai Metro Phase-II project worth ₹63,000 crore was sanctioned, and Union Ministers themselves laid the foundation stone,” he said.

EPS highlighted the ₹14,000-crore ‘Nadanthaai Vaazhi Cauvery’ project aimed at preventing pollution and restoring Cauvery water quality. “This life-saving project was promised by Prime Minister Modi, included in the President’s address, and approved in 2024. Yet the DMK government has deliberately stalled it due to political hatred,” he said. Explaining the project’s significance, EPS said purified Cauvery water would benefit 20 districts, protect delta farmers, and prevent crop diseases.

“When the NDA returns to power and AIADMK forms the government, this project will be implemented in full, with the blessings of Prime Minister Modi,” he assured. EPS recalled that, under AIADMK rule, Tamil Nadu received approval for 11 government medical college hospitals in a single year, a feat without historical precedent.

“Thousands of students from rural and underserved regions got the opportunity to study medicine. This was possible only because the AIADMK maintained dignified, cooperative relations with the Centre,” he said.

He contrasted this with the present DMK regime, accusing it of deliberately antagonising the Centre while “wallowing in corruption.” Quoting a Thirukkural on resolute leadership, EPS described Prime Minister Modi as a leader whose determination had earned India global admiration.

“When even global superpowers struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi saved lakhs of lives. Medicines were discovered, vaccines were delivered, and India helped other nations too. He is a truly humane leader,” EPS said. Concluding his address, EPS reaffirmed AIADMK’s ideological legacy: “Following Anna’s principle of extending friendship while firmly asserting our rights, and guided by the vision of M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, we will protect the people and reclaim Tamil Nadu.

His slogan ‘Bye bye, Stalin’ was met with resounding cheers.

Prime Minister Modi: ‘Countdown against DMK has begun’

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the days of the DMK government were numbered.