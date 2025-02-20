NDLS Stampede Aftermath: RPF Tightens Train Arrival Rules on THESE Key Platforms

New Delhi: Almost a week after New Delhi Railway Station stampede, Delhi Rail Division has adopted a new protocol under which the station officials will get a clearance from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) before receiving any train from platform number 8 to 16 of NDLS.

The decision was made to prevent future stampede incidents like the one on February 15, 2025, near platform 14, where 18 passengers died and many were injured.

All trains coming from or departing for eastern regions like Prayagraj, Patna, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Howrah typically operate on platforms 8 to 16. Due to the Maha Kumbh , these trains are carrying an unusually heavy load of passengers.

New Procedure for Train Arrival: RPF Clearance Required for Platforms

A circular issued on February 19, 2025, by the Delhi Division instructed station officials to implement a new procedure, where trains will only be received on platforms 8 to 16 after clearance from the RPF.

According to the circular, the station officials will inform the RPF staff posted in the power cabin about the arrival of the train “15 minutes in advance along with platform number on which it is to be received”.

The circular said the reason for bringing in the new procedure at New Delhi Railway Station is “the heavy rush at the stations and late arrival of trains due to congestion” over North Central Railway under which Prayagraj comes, Lucknow division and Moradabad division of Northern Railway.

It said that those RPF staff “will coordinate with the CCTV control room and ground staff of RPF on Foot Over Bridge/Platform regarding the crowd position within the station and the platform number on which it is to be received”.

New Protocol for Train Clearance at Delhi Station

The circular also specified that after receiving clearance from CCTV control and ground staff, RPF personnel stationed at the power cabin will authorize the train's arrival on the designated platform.

The circular also said.“Only after the clearance has been obtained from the RPF will that train be received on the intended platform,”

“Similarly, a clearance for placement of any originating train will also be obtained from the RPF in the same manner as elaborated above before placing the empty coaching rake on the platform,” it added.

The circular mentioned that platforms 1 to 7 will continue normal operations, with no clearance required from the RPF for train arrivals.

However, if RPF personnel observe an abnormal crowd on these platforms, they will notify station officials, and the same clearance procedures as platforms 8 to 16 will be applied.