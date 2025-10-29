NDMC Hikes Parking Charges In Delhi Amid Deteriorating Air Quality To Discourage Private Transport

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.

The decision, aimed at discouraging the use of private vehicles, will see parking charges double for off-road and indoor parking areas managed by the NDMC.

According to the public notice issued by NDMC, the revised rates will remain in effect until the revocation of Stage-II of GRAP. As per the new structure, the hourly parking fee for four-wheelers will rise from Rs 20 to Rs 40, for two-wheelers from Rs 10 to Rs 20, and for buses from Rs 150 to Rs 300. Similarly, indoor parking rates have also been doubled, with car parking increasing from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per hour and scooter parking from Rs 5 to Rs 10 per hour.

However, NDMC clarified that the hike will not apply to on-street parking sites and monthly pass holders under GRAP stage-II, as their rates are already on the higher side.

The decision follows a meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee held on October 19, 2025, which reviewed Delhi's worsening air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) had climbed from 296 at 4 PM to 302 by 7 PM, prompting authorities to activate Stage II of GRAP, corresponding to the "Very Poor" category (AQI 301-400).

"The forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts further deterioration of AQI in the coming days," the notice read.

The GRAP measures are implemented under the direction of the Commission for Air Quality Management and in line with Supreme Court orders.

Meanwhile, in a move to curb rising air pollution in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday announced that all commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi and not compliant with BS-VI emission standards will be prohibited from entering the city from November 1.

The official notification issued by CAQM stated, "The Commission with a view to abate air pollution caused by high volume of transport/commercial goods vehicles entering into Delhi, in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 12(1) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2O21, issued Statutory Direction No. 88 dated 23.04.2025, directing for a strict ban on entry of all transport/ commercial goods vehicles viz. LGVs, MGVs, and HGVs, other than BSVI, CNG, LNG, and EVs, into the NCT of Delhi w.e.f. O1.11.2025 except such vehicles registered in Delhi."

According to the notification, non-BS-VI compliant commercial goods vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi only until October 31, 2026."