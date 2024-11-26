NDRF Teams Deployed As IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Chennai Rain: Seven teams from the 4th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), including two canine units (30 rescuers per team), were deployed on 26 November as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 26 to 28 November.

According to the NDRF teams, each consisting of 30 rescuers, were mobilised to the districts of Karaikal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai in anticipation of severe weather conditions.

IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, on Tuesday reported that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal had intensified into a deep depression and was expected to develop into a cyclonic storm by 27 November.

As of Tuesday, Chennai and surrounding suburbs had already been experiencing widespread rainfall. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Chennai, forecasting moderate to heavy rains from 27 to 29 November, with orange and red alerts for neighbouring districts due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.

The depression was expected to move north-northwestward, with the possibility of it skirting the Sri Lankan coastline before making its way towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

The IMD maintained constant monitoring of its movement and intensification. Authorities also declared holidays for schools and colleges in affected districts, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, due to the severe weather forecast.

Rainfall Led To Flooded Streets In Chennai

The rainfall had already led to flooded streets in Chennai, with water mixed with sewage, creating hazardous conditions for residents.

The IMD forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, particularly in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur on 26 November.

By 27 November, widespread light to moderate rain was expected to affect Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.