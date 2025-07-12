‘Need Answers to Certain Questions…’: Grieving Families Question AI-171 Crash Report

Air India Plane Crash: Vadodara resident Mukesh Maheswari, whose young son was on board, said no apology can undo the loss. | Image: X

Air India Plane Crash: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday released its preliminary report into the crash of Air India flight AI-171. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plunged into residential buildings near Ahmedabad airport just seconds after takeoff on June 12, killing 260 people including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

According to flight data, both engines lost power almost simultaneously after the fuel cutoff switches shifted from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’, an action that investigators say requires a two-step manual process, sparking fresh controversy over what really happened in the cockpit.

Families Demand Accountability

For Yashpal Singh Vansdiya, who lost both his parents in the disaster, the report has only deepened the anguish.

“I have certain questions to ask the government and the investigation agencies,” he told ANI.

“The report mentions one pilot asking the other if he turned off the switch. It means there were some technical issues. Were all preventive checks done before takeoff? I hope I get answers.”

Father Who Lost Son Wants Justice

Vadodara resident Mukesh Maheswari, whose young son was on board, said no apology can undo the loss. “I lost my son... All I know is those responsible for this accident should be punished.”

A Family of Three Gone Forever

Mohammad Rafiq Ghulam Hussain Khanji, who lost three members of his family, urged the government to act so others don’t suffer the same fate. “Our expectation is that such an incident should never happen again and all precautionary measures should be taken.”

The AAIB report paints a chilling picture of the aircraft’s last moments:

The fuel switches for both engines were moved to CUTOFF within a one-second interval.

One pilot asked, “Why did you cut off?” The other replied, “I did not.”

With no thrust, the aircraft stalled and began a rapid descent.

A desperate MAYDAY call was the crew’s final transmission before impact.