Need For Collective Action by Stakeholders to Address Issues of Women: Union Minister

Itanagar: Union Minister Savitri Thakur on Sunday called for collective action and continued collaboration among stakeholders to address the challenges faced by women and children, and to ensure holistic development for all sections of society.

The Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, who is in Arunachal Pradesh on a three-day visit, also inspected several ongoing projects at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

Interacting with officials and community leaders, she commended the efforts to implement various government schemes effectively in the district.

The minister’s visit to the remote district highlights the Centre’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth, empowering women and promoting the welfare of children, particularly in far-flung areas, an official release said.

During the day, Thakur also inspected the One Stop Centre (OSC) at Daporijo, a critical support system for women in distress.

She highlighted the importance of such facilities in ensuring the safety and empowerment of women, especially in remote areas.

Thakur also assessed the implementation of housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), and steps taken under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Sikarijo village, the release said.

These projects are part of the government's larger effort to enhance rural infrastructure, improve living conditions and create employment opportunities for local communities, it said.

The minister also visited the Anganwadi Centre at Belo village, where she emphasised the importance of early childhood care, education and nutrition in building a strong foundation for the future of children.

She underscored the need for continued investment in such centres to ensure comprehensive development for young children, particularly in rural and remote regions, the release said.

Thakur then visited the district museum, where she explored the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, and the craft and handloom centre at Daporijo, which promotes skill development and supports local artisans, contributing to the region's socio-economic growth, it added.