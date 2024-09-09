Published 21:57 IST, September 9th 2024
Need to Increase Acceptance of Hindi Without Competing With Other Languages: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said there is a need to increase the acceptance of Hindi in the country without competing with any other Indian language.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Need to Increase Acceptance of Hindi Without Competing With Other Languages: Amit Shah | Image: ani
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
21:57 IST, September 9th 2024