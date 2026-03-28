'Need To Keep Shipping Lines Open': PM Modi Dials Up Saudi Crown Prince amid Middle East War

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, during which both leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure and agreed to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure.

"Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure. We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia," he said.

These calls build on PM Modi's ongoing diplomatic outreach since the conflict erupted involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

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Meanwhile, Iran has today claimed that it had struck two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai as the conflict in West Asia continues, Iranian state media Fars News Agency reported.

According to the news agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya claimed US army personnel had moved to these hideouts after Iran's strikes on their bases in the region.

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The spokesperson claimed that more than 500 US Army personnel were in these hideouts, around 400 in the first and 100 in the second hideout.

The IRGC identified these locations and carried out precise missiles and drone strikes and inflicted heavy casualties, as per the spokesperson's claims reported by the Fars News Agency.

The spokesperson added, “Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to a CBS report.

The news report said, citing a source familiar with the planning, that the Pentagon is planning to send elements of the division, including a command component and some ground forces, to the region.