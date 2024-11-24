Need To Reintroduce Country's Forgotten Pride: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday emphasised the need to reintroduce India's forgotten pride, demanding a return to the country's core values and philosophical foundations. He delivered these remarks at Lokmanthan-2024, a gathering of "nationalist thinkers" in Bhopal.

During his speech, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the importance of aligning science with India's philosophical wisdom.

Citing the example of artificial intelligence, he said that scientists worldwide now stress ethics in AI usage a principle deeply rooted in India's value system.

India's value system emphasises on the individual's wisdom, he said. There is logic, and wisdom in India's approach to issues and the country need not follow other approaches to problems.

"India's approach emphasises individual wisdom and logic," RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said

Instead, he advocated for adopting beneficial practices from abroad while preserving India's unique soul and structures.

"We must think about giving a contemporary form to our eternal dharma and culture," Bhagwat stated. "What we have to do is reintroduce the forgotten pride of India again."

The event also featured Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who cited examples from Indian scriptures to underline the absence of discrimination against Vanvasis (forest dwellers).