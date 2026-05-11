NEET 2026 Paper Leak: Rajasthan SOG Probe Reveals Questions Reached Sikar Students 2 Days Before Exam

Jaipur: A major controversy has erupted over the alleged leak of the NEET examination paper conducted on May 3, after the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) reportedly uncovered evidence pointing to a possible paper leak racket linked to Sikar district.

According to sources associated with the investigation, questions carrying nearly 600 marks out of the total 720 in the NEET examination allegedly reached a group of students in Sikar nearly two days before the exam was held.

Preliminary findings suggest that the question bank was allegedly circulated by an MBBS student from Churu, who is currently studying at a medical college in Kerala.

Investigators suspect that the material was then passed on to a paying guest (PG) accommodation operator in Sikar, who allegedly distributed it among students staying at the facility.

Advertisement

Sources said the material subsequently spread among several other aspirants, raising fears of a wider leak network operating ahead of one of the country’s most competitive entrance examinations.

The SOG has now launched an extensive probe to determine how many students received the question bank and whether the leaked material matched the actual NEET paper.

Advertisement

Officials are also examining social media chats, call records and digital communication of all suspects linked to the case in an effort to trace the mastermind behind the alleged operation.

While no official statement has yet been issued confirming a paper leak, the developments are likely to trigger fresh concerns over the integrity of national-level competitive examinations.