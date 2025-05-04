NEET Aspirant Ends Life Hours Before Exam in Rajasthan’s Kota

Kota: In a tragic incident in Rajasthan’s Kota, a minor girl preparing for the NEET exam ended her life just a night before the test. The girl was found hanging in her hostel room late Saturday evening, as per police.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be officially released.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Bhardwaj confirmed that the police have begun a detailed investigation. “We are collecting evidence and speaking to those who were in contact with her to understand what led her to take this step,” he told ANI.

The incident has once again brought focus on the intense mental pressure faced by students appearing for competitive exams like NEET, especially in Kota — a city known as India’s coaching hub.