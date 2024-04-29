NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota, 8th Such Case This Year | Image:Shutterstock

Kota: Amid rising cases of students’ suicide, another National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant ended his life in Rajasthan’s Kota on Sunday. This marks the eight suicide by a student in the country’s “coaching hub” this year.

According to police, the 20-year-old student was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling fan at his hostel room.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit, a native of Haryana’s Rohtak. Sumit was preparing for the medical college entrance exams in the city for the past year. He was staying in the hostel since last July.

Sources revealed that the matter came to light when he didn't open the door till evening and his family members informed the hostel warden that he was not answering their calls. After several knocks when the student didn’t open the door, the warden alerted the police.

Police then rushed to the spot and recovered his body after breaking the door open. So far no suicide note has been found.

Further investigation into the death is underway.

Spring-loaded Fan Not Installed in Hostel Room

Despite the government's announcement of installing spring-loaded fans in Kota hostels, it was not found in the room. Sources revealed that an inquiry will be initiated against the hostel authority for violating the rules.

Amid rising suicides, the govt had last year announced installation of spring-loaded fans in hostel in Kota.

Previously on March 28, a NEET aspirant from Lucknow was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her PG accommodation. The matter came to light after her friend found her hanging from the ceiling fan. She found her dead after the deceased student didn’t open the door despite several knocks.

As many as 27 students died by suicide last year in Kota.

