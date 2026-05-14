NEET Paper Leak: 2 More Arrested, 5 Sent To Seven-Day Custody; One Received Funds Froms 21 Bank Accounts

New Delhi: As the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case intensified, two more persons were apprehended in the case on Thrusdaya, bringing the total number of arrests to around seven.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Dhananjay Lokhanda and Manisha Waghmare. While Lokhanda was arrested from Ahilyanagar, Waghmare was held from Pune.

It has also been learnt that the central probe agency has carried out searches at 14 different locations across the country on Thursday, as part of its investigation. The CBI took up the case on May 12 following a complaint lodged by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

Earlier, five people were reportedly arrested on Wednesday, three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik.

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Pune Woman Accused Received Funds From 21 Accounts

The probe agency has also revealed that the woman who was arrested from Pune on Wednesday, had received funds from 21 bank accounts before the examination.