NEET-UG Paper Leak: Probe Uncovers Rajasthan Network; Students Allegedly Paid Up To Rs 10 Lakh For Paper

New Delhi: The investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak has intensified, with probe agencies uncovering fresh details about how the examination paper allegedly reached students in Rajasthan’s Sikar district through a network involving multiple individuals and coaching institutes.

According to sources, investigators have identified an individual named Yash Yadav as a key link in the alleged circulation of the NEET-UG question paper in Rajasthan. Sources said Yash Yadav was reportedly acquainted with Vikas Biwal, whose name has also surfaced during the probe.

Investigators have further learned that Vikas Biwal’s father, Dinesh Biwal, allegedly scanned the hard copy of the question paper to convert it into a PDF file. The digital copy was then allegedly circulated among several students studying at coaching institutes in Sikar, sources added.

During questioning, several students reportedly told investigators that they paid amounts ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to obtain access to the leaked paper ahead of the examination.

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However, Shubham - another individual whose name has emerged in connection with the case - has denied allegations that he was the mastermind behind the network.

Sources said the investigative agencies are now attempting to establish the original source of the leak and identify the exact chain through which the paper reached students.

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Investigators have also found that Yash Yadav himself reportedly failed to clear the examination. He is said to be a student enrolled in a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medical Sciences (BAMS) programme.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned staff members and owners of coaching institutes linked to the case. Statements of students as well as arrested accused persons are also being recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

With multiple leads emerging, the focus of the investigation has now shifted to the financial transactions connected to the alleged racket. Agencies are tracing the money trail to determine how funds were routed, who handled the transactions, and into which bank accounts the money was deposited.