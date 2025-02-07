Published 22:47 IST, February 7th 2025
NEET-UG 2025: Exam Scheduled For May 4, Application Process Ends on March 7
The medical entrance exam NEET-UG is slated to be held on May 4, as per sources. As per reports, the application process will end on March 7.
New Delhi: The medical entrance exam NEET-UG is slated to be held on May 4, as per sources. As per reports, the application process will end on March 7.
