NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Who Is PV Kulkarni? Ex-Principal Turned NTA Contract Professor Emerges As Alleged Kingpin

New Delhi: The CBI’s investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has widened further, with significant revelations emerging during the interrogation of arrested accused PV Kulkarni, the former lecturer and ex-principal who is being probed as one of the alleged masterminds of the racket.

Who Is PV Kulkarni?

PV Kulkarni, arrested by the CBI from Pune, had served at Dayanand College in Latur for nearly 28 years as a Chemistry professor before eventually becoming the principal of the institution. He retired around four years ago.

Following retirement, he reportedly worked as a freelance Chemistry lecturer at coaching institutes and later joined the NTA on a contractual basis as a Chemistry expert. Investigators suspect that his role in the paper-setting process gave him direct access to the confidential NEET-UG 2026 Chemistry paper.

According to the probe agency, Kulkarni allegedly created a PDF version of the paper and circulated it through a network involving coaching intermediaries and lecturers.

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Worked With NTA On Contract Basis

Investigators suspect the alleged leak may have originated through Kulkarni’s direct involvement with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to sources, for the past two years Kulkarni had been working with the NTA on a contractual basis as a Chemistry expert. He was allegedly among the professors involved in setting the NEET-UG 2026 Chemistry paper.

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Officials suspect that this role gave him access to confidential examination material. Investigators believe he allegedly created a PDF version of the paper and circulated it to select individuals in exchange for money.

The CBI is currently examining digital evidence, communication records and financial transactions linked to the accused.

Two More Lecturers Under Scanner

Sources revealed that the newly identified lecturers allegedly worked closely with Kulkarni in leaking examination content before the NEET-UG 2026 exam.

The CBI believes the accused lecturers assisted in communicating questions and answers to selected students at a coaching institute in Pune.

Investigators suspect the accused trio - PV Kulkarni, Manisha Waghmare, and the two absconding lecturers - organised sessions where students were allegedly asked to write down specific questions along with their correct answers into notebooks.

Several of those questions reportedly matched the ones that later appeared in the actual NEET examination.

The role of the two lecturers is now under intense scrutiny, particularly regarding how confidential examination content was accessed, distributed and monetised.

Bank Account Seized After Money Trail Emerges

Investigators have also uncovered an alleged money trail linked to the racket.

According to sources, a new bank account had allegedly been opened in the name of co-accused Manisha Waghmare, into which lakhs of rupees were reportedly transferred by students seeking access to leaked questions.

The CBI has since seized the bank account and is examining transaction details to identify beneficiaries, intermediaries and possible additional accused linked to the operation.

Officials are also probing whether payments were routed through multiple accounts to conceal the source and movement of funds.

Pune Link Under Scanner

The probe has also uncovered an alleged Pune connection in the paper leak network. Sources said another accused in the case, identified as Manisha Waghmare from Pune, allegedly referred students to accused individuals Dhananjay Lokhande and PV Kulkarni.

Investigators have further learned that in the last week of April - days before the NEET examination - Kulkarni allegedly visited Pune and conducted an “online class” under the banner of “Raj Coaching Classes”.

During the session, he allegedly dictated questions to students, several of which later reportedly appeared in the actual NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The CBI is now investigating where Kulkarni stayed during his Pune visit and whether local associates helped facilitate the operation or provided logistical support.

Family Missing, Neighbours Reluctant To Speak

Meanwhile, Kulkarni’s family members are reportedly untraceable. According to sources, his elder son is believed to be abroad for higher studies, while the whereabouts of his wife and younger son are currently unknown.

Kulkarni also reportedly owns a bungalow in Latur, though the property had been rented out. Tenants told investigators they rarely interacted with him personally.

Some neighbours claimed Kulkarni was allegedly involved in “420 waala kaam”, suggesting suspicious dealings in the past. However, locals, coaching operators, tenants and students are reportedly hesitant to speak openly, fearing legal complications or retaliation as the investigation intensifies.

Massive Probe Underway

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case has triggered nationwide outrage, with the CBI expanding its probe into multiple states to identify the full extent of the alleged examination racket.

Investigators are now examining whether more insiders linked to the examination-setting process may have been involved and how the leaked questions allegedly reached aspirants before the exam.