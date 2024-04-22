Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 14:56 IST
Neha Hiremath Murder Case Sparks Political Controversy in Karnataka | What we Know so Far
Protesters took out a march, raised slogans 'Long Live Neha Hiremath' and staged sit-in demonstrations holding placards and the victim's photograph.
- India
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Bengaluru: Neha Hiremath murder case has ignited a political storm in Karnataka, with the BJP suspecting the case of 'love jihad', and the ruling Congress claiming 'a personal angle'. The Karnataka unit of BJP also took to the streets against the alleged brutal murder of Neha Hiremath.The 23-year-old daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College in Dharwad on April 18 sparking statewide outrage. Neha was a first-year student of Master of Computer Applications and the accused in the case, Fayaz, was earlier her classmate. Fayaz has been arrested by the police. The party decided to stage statewide protests accusing the Congress government's alleged "appeasement politics" was responsible for the incident.
Nehar Hiremath Murder Case: Here Are The LIVE Updates
- Speaking to reporters Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the murder case of Neha Hiremath. The chief minister also informed that a special court will be formed in order to ensure speedy justice to the deceased and her family.
- Meanwhile, Neha's father said, "Fayaz's parents provoked him. After what I have seen, this case has every symptom of Love Jihad. This is not a simple case that the police can solve within a few days...there are many people involved."
- Protesters took out a march, raised slogans 'Long Live Neha Hiremath' and staged sit-in demonstrations holding placards and the victim's photograph. They burnt tyres in the middle of the road to express their anger.
- The Anjuman-e-Islam, Dharwad observed a bandh for half-a-day from 10 am to 3 pm to condole Neha's murder and express its solidarity towards the bereaved family.
- Muslim shop owners put up banners saying, 'Justice for Neha'.
- Reacting to the agitation, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the BJP had to resort to it because its "double engine" government had failed.
"The big engine will also fail," he said.
- Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara alleged that this incident is being used for political gains. "I saw some posts on 'X' and Facebook which said 'Vote for Neha Hiremath. It means that this is being used for polictics," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.
- Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “The commissioner in this case is a lady. Even then, she is not taking a girl's murder seriously. She is working under some pressure. I demand the commissioner to be transferred for negligence. I demand the case be transferred to CBI.”
Advertisement
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 14:19 IST