Galgotias University Prof Neha Singh Resigns, Puts ‘Open To Work’ On LinkedIn Amid AI Summit Robot Dog Controversy

New Delhi: A day after Galgotias University was ousted from the prestigious India AI Impact Summit 2026, Professor Neha Singh has reportedly resigned.

She acknowledged that her remarks were not clearly articulated and expressed regret over how they were interpreted.

This move comes after a viral video featuring Neha, which sparked a massive backlash over the origins of the robotic dog, showcased by Galgotias University at the summit.

A ‘Chinese’ Innovation?

The controversy arose at Bharat Mandapam when a video surfaced of Neha, who is the head of the Department (Communications), introducing a four-legged robot dog named Orion.

In the video, Neha described the device as developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University, linking it to a purported Rs 350 crore institutional investment in AI.

However, the netizens were quick to debunk the claims, identifying the robot as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available product manufactured by the Chinese Firm Unitree Robotics and retailing for approximately $1,600 to $2,800.

The Fallout

The backlash was severe, and government officials ordered the university to vacate its stall immediately to avoid further escalating the controversy, which could have affected the summit attended by global leaders and tech giants, such as OpenAI and Microsoft.

After the ouster, the university issued several conflicting statements, such as the institution described the backlash as a propaganda campaign.

Later, the university apologised profusely, claiming their representative was ill-informed and unauthorised.

In a final press release, the university explicitly attributed the misinformation to Singh’s enthusiasm for being on camera.

‘Your 6 May Look Like 9’

Neha, who has now updated her LinkedIn status to "Open to Work," defended her actions by citing a communication gap rather than intent to deceive.

She maintained that when she used the word developed. She was referring to the research and experimentation students were conducting on the device, rather than the manufacturing of the hardware itself.

Despite her academic background and PhD from BITS Pilani, Singh found herself at the centre of a political storm, with opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah using the incident to criticise the government's "Heavy PR" approach to the AI summit.