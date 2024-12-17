Nehru Brought First Constitutional Amendment To Curtail Freedom Of Speech

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress party over constitutional amendments. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that it was former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who brought the first amendment to the Constitution to curtail freedom of expression. Amit Shah further said that the Congress didn't stop there as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also brought a constitutional amendment to curtain the fundamental rights of the people.

“...The first amendment was made on June 18, 1951... After the formation of the Constitution, Congress did not have enough patience to wait for the Lok Sabha elections before going to power... Article 19A was added to curtail the freedom of speech... And Jawahar Lal Nehru was the Prime Minister at that time...,” Amit Shah said.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that even before first elections, Nehru effected first Constitutional amendment to curtail freedom of expression.

Home Minister Amit Shah chides Congress for 'finding faults' in EVMs after losing elections.

Continuing hitting out at the Grand Old Party, Amit Shah said, “Congress increased tenure of Lok Sabha, Assemblies through 42nd Constitutional Amendment out of fear of losing polls.”

Congress never worked for welfare of backward classes but the Modi government helped in uplifting them, Amit Shah said.

“Congress deprived Muslim women of their rights for years only for vote bank politics,” Amit Shah said.

Speaking on Constitution debate, Amit Shah said, “On one hand, this debate will make people realise how the country has moved forward because of the Constitution, and on the other hand, it also makes us realise that it is because of the basic sentiments of the Constitution that the very foundations of democracy have been deepened in the last 75 years.”

“After a long battle for Independence, when we were freed, many political pundits of the world had made predictions that this country will fall apart. Some people had predicted that democratic values and unity are not possible here, and that this country will never be economically self-reliant. Today, when we look back after 75 years, it is because of the hard word of Sardar Sahab (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) that this country stands strongly...” Amit Shah said.