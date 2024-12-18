Published 17:52 IST, December 18th 2024
Nehru, Indira Gandhi Gave Bharat Ratna To Themselves, Delayed Honour For Dr Ambedkar
Amit Shah slammed the Congress party saying that Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi were the first one who awarded Bharat Ratna to themselves.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress party saying that former Prime Ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were the first ones who awarded Bharat Ratna to themselves but never tried to respect Dr BR Ambedkar with the same honour.
Addressing a presser at BJP headquarters in New Delhi after Congress demanded Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks on Dr Ambedkar, Union Home Minister said, “When the discussion was going on in the Parliament, it was proved how the Congress opposed Baba Saheb Ambedkar. How the Congress tried to make fun of Baba Saheb even after his death... As far as giving Bharat Ratna is concerned, Congress leaders have given Bharat Ratna to themselves many times. Nehru gave Bharat Ratna to himself in 1955, Indira gave Bharat Ratna to herself in 1971 and Baba Saheb got Bharat Ratna in 1990, when the Congress party was not in power and there was a government supported by Bharatiya Janata Party... Nehru's hatred towards Ambedkar is well known...”.
“I also want to request the media to put my full statement in front of the public. I belong to a party which can never insult Ambedkar ji. First Jan Sangh and then Bharatiya Janata Party have always tried to follow the principles of Ambedkar ji. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power, we have propagated the principles of Ambedkar ji. The Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to strengthen reservation...I also want to say this to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that you should not have supported this nefarious effort of Congress. I am very sad that you have also joined this under the pressure of Rahul Gandhi ,” Amit Shah said.
