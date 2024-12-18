Nehru, Indira Gandhi Gave Bharat Ratna To Themselves, Delayed Honour For Dr Ambedkar

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress party saying that former Prime Ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were the first ones who awarded Bharat Ratna to themselves but never tried to respect Dr BR Ambedkar with the same honour.

Addressing a presser at BJP headquarters in New Delhi after Congress demanded Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks on Dr Ambedkar, Union Home Minister said, “When the discussion was going on in the Parliament, it was proved how the Congress opposed Baba Saheb Ambedkar. How the Congress tried to make fun of Baba Saheb even after his death... As far as giving Bharat Ratna is concerned, Congress leaders have given Bharat Ratna to themselves many times. Nehru gave Bharat Ratna to himself in 1955, Indira gave Bharat Ratna to herself in 1971 and Baba Saheb got Bharat Ratna in 1990, when the Congress party was not in power and there was a government supported by Bharatiya Janata Party... Nehru's hatred towards Ambedkar is well known...”.