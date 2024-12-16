Nehru's Letters to Mountbatten, Einstein in Sonia Gandhi's Possession: Historian's Big Charge

New Delhi: The Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) has officially requested the return of a significant collection of personal letters written by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, which were sent to Sonia Gandhi in 2008 during the UPA regime. These letters, considered to be of immense historical value, were entrusted to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (now PMML) in 1971, but were sent to Sonia Gandhi.

