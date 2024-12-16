Published 10:13 IST, December 16th 2024
Nehru's Letters to Mountbatten, Einstein in Sonia Gandhi's Possession: Historian's Big Charge
PMML has requested the return of a significant collection of personal letters written by India’s first Prime Minister, Nehru in Sonia Gandhi's possession.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Nehru's Letters to Mountbatten, Einstein in Sonia Gandhi's Possession: Historian's Big Charge | Image: PTI
New Delhi: The Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) has officially requested the return of a significant collection of personal letters written by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, which were sent to Sonia Gandhi in 2008 during the UPA regime. These letters, considered to be of immense historical value, were entrusted to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (now PMML) in 1971, but were sent to Sonia Gandhi.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 10:19 IST, December 16th 2024