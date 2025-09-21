'Neither Civility Nor Culture': BJP Slams RJD After PM Modi’s Late Mother Insulted at Rally

New Delhi: A major political controversy has erupted in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of using offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi, during a recent rally.

The incident reportedly took place at a public meeting held in the Mahua and Patepur assembly constituencies. BJP leaders claim that “extremely derogatory” comments were made against the Prime Minister’s mother during the event, which was attended by senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya strongly condemned the remarks, stating that Tejashwi Yadav did not take any steps to stop his party workers from making such offensive statements. Malviya described the incident as part of a larger pattern of “uncivil” and “uncultured” politics practiced by the opposition.

“This is not the first time such remarks have been made,” Malviya wrote on social media platform X, referring to a previous video released by the Bihar Congress. The video, which used artificial intelligence to simulate a conversation between PM Modi and his late mother, was widely criticized and labeled “disgusting” by BJP leaders.

The controversy has also drawn reactions from Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla, both of whom denounced the alleged insults. They accused the opposition of crossing all limits of decency and targeting the Prime Minister's family for political gains.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi had expressed deep pain over similar remarks made during the Congress-led ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar. “My mother had nothing to do with politics. So what was her fault? Why was she abused?” he had asked. The Prime Minister added that such behavior reflected a mindset that considers women weak and said the abuse was an insult not only to his mother but also to the women of Bihar.

Last month, a man was arrested in Bihar’s Darbhanga district for allegedly making objectionable remarks about PM Modi and his mother at a Congress-RJD event.

Political analysts have expressed concern over the increasing use of personal attacks in political campaigns. Many believe that targeting a leader’s family, especially a deceased parent, marks a new low in political discourse and sets a poor precedent.

The BJP is expected to continue raising this issue as a major campaign point, using it to highlight what it describes as the opposition’s “moral failure” and lack of focus on real policy matters.