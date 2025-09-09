Nepal Gen Z Protest: KP Oli Govt Ousted By Gen Z Protesters In Bloody Coup, Army Takes Control Of Kathmandu Airport | Top Points
Nepal's PM KP Oli resigned amid violent anti-government protests. The army evacuates ministers by helicopter after protesters set fire to homes. Security is on high alert at the India-Nepal border.
New Delhi: Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned from his position following a second consecutive day of violent anti-government protests.
Earlier in the day, before his resignation, the Prime Minister had called for an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis. This came after protesters had set fire to the Nepali Congress party's central office in Lalitpur.
As the situation in the country worsened, the Nepalese Army began using helicopters to evacuate ministers from their homes in the Bhaisepati area. This action was taken after the residences of several ministers and senior officials were vandalised and set ablaze.
Meanwhile, security has been heightened at the India-Nepal border in Panitanki, as a precaution against the escalating unrest, which was initially sparked by a social media ban.
Last week, Nepal's government ordered authorities to block 26 social media platforms, including popular services like Instagram and Facebook, by ordering them to be blocked. The ban was a response to the platforms failing to meet a deadline to register with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.
The government stated the ban was a necessary step to combat issues such as fake news, hate speech, and online fraud. However, for millions of Nepalis, these platforms are vital for news, business, and entertainment.
This decision sparked outrage, particularly among young people. On Monday, many took to the streets to protest what they called the government's authoritarian approach, carrying placards with slogans like "enough is enough" and "end to corruption."
Tragically, the protests turned violent, leading to clashes that have resulted in at least 19 deaths and over 200 injuries. The unrest, which began in the Kathmandu Valley, has now spread to multiple cities. In response, curfews have been put in place in areas including Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Itahari, as police and protesters continue to clash. Hospitals are struggling to cope with the high number of casualties. The situation remains tense as anger grows over the restrictions on social media and free expression.
10 September 2025 at 02:03 IST
Nepal Army Takes Control Of Kathmandu Airport Amidst Deadly Violence
The Nepal Army has taken control of key locations in Kathmandu, including Tribhuvan International Airport and Singhdurbar, the main government secretariat, amid escalating protests. The army intervened after protesters set fire to houses within the Singhdurbar complex and attempted to vandalise the Pashupatinath Temple. Flights were partially suspended due to the unrest.
The army had announced it would assume security responsibilities from 10 pm on Tuesday, warning that it would mobilise all security agencies, including the army, to curb violence if necessary. The statement urged the public to cooperate and refrain from destructive activities.
The move by the Nepali Army comes as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid intensifying protests led by Gen Z activists, who were demanding accountability and an end to corruption.
10 September 2025 at 02:01 IST
UP Police On High Alert In Districts Bordering Nepal
The Uttar Pradesh Police has been put on high alert in districts along the Indo-Nepal border due to the ongoing crisis in Nepal. To assist Indian citizens stranded in Nepal, a special 24/7 control room has been set up at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow.
Additional police forces have been deployed, and patrols and surveillance have been strengthened to ensure a quick response to emergencies. The police's social media unit is also monitoring sensitive information related to Nepal and will take immediate action if necessary.
10 September 2025 at 01:58 IST
PM Modi Expresses Deep Concern Over Deadly Violence In Nepal
PM Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the recent violence in Nepal, appealing to the people of Nepal to maintain peace and order. He asserted that Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are crucial for India's national security due to their geographical proximity and strategic importance.
PM Modi stated that India is committed to Nepal's stability and security. In a post on X, he wrote that the violence in Nepal is heart-rending and expressed anguish over the loss of young lives. He humbly appealed to the people of Nepal to support peace, outlining the importance of stability in the region for India's own national security.
10 September 2025 at 01:56 IST
PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting To Discuss Deadly Violence In Nepal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in Delhi to discuss the recent deadly violence in Nepal. The CCS reviewed the situation and stressed the importance of stability, peace, and prosperity in Nepal for India's national security. The committee, headed by PM Modi, includes key members such as the Home Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and External Affairs Minister, with the National Security Advisor acting as secretary-level coordinator.
9 September 2025 at 18:59 IST
It Is Absolutely Peaceful At Panitanki Indo-Nepal Border in North Bengal
Panitanki, West Bengal | ADG & IG of North Bengal Police, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, at the Panitanki Indo-Nepal border to assess the situation
He says, "As the situation on the border is concerned, it is absolutely peaceful at the International border and on the Indian side of the border. However, some violent incidents have been reported from the other side of the border (in Nepal) since morning. We are alert and have increased our deployment in the area. An additional deployment was made from the Police headquarters. We have geared up our intelligence machinery in view of the situation. We will be working in close coordination with SSB. SSB has also increased its foot on the ground in this area. The Immigration & Customs Office across the border has been attacked. Movement of people across the border has been stopped."
9 September 2025 at 18:31 IST
Former PM Jhalanath Khanal's Wife Burnt Alive by Mob, Succumbs to Injuries
Former PM Jhalanath Khanal's wife, who was burnt alive by the angry mob of protestors, has succumbed to her injuries. Earlier, the protestors had set the former minister's house on fire, while she was still inside the house. As a result, she sustained severe injuries after which she was promptly rushed to the Nepal Army Hospital, where she breathed her last.
9 September 2025 at 17:43 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Army Rescues Former Nepal PM Deuba from Protesters
Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was reportedly held by protesters, has been rescued by the Nepali Army. The military intervened and safely removed him from the clutches of the demonstrators, who had previously stormed his residence, reportedly leaving him injured.
9 September 2025 at 17:20 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel Has Resigned
Multiple sources are reporting that Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel has also resigned.
9 September 2025 at 16:37 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: IndiGo Suspends Flights to Kathmandu as Airport Shuts Down
In a travel advisory, IndiGo announced that all of its flights to and from Kathmandu have been suspended due to the ongoing unrest in the city, which has led to the closure of the airport. The airline stated that affected passengers can rebook or claim a refund via its website. IndiGo also advised customers to check its official channels for the latest updates as it monitors the situation.
9 September 2025 at 16:34 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Former PM Deuba and Foreign Minister Rana Attacked
According to sources, former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana, have been injured after protesters stormed their residence in Kathmandu.
A widely circulated video reportedly shows Deuba with a bleeding face, and the house was also vandalised. The situation remains highly volatile as protests continue to escalate across Nepal.
9 September 2025 at 16:17 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Finance Minister Beaten Up By Unruly Mob
Unverified reports and a viral video suggest that protesters have attacked and beaten Nepal's Finance Minister. However, credible news sources have not yet confirmed this. There have been separate, confirmed reports of protesters throwing stones at the minister's residence.
9 September 2025 at 16:14 IST
Embassy of India, Kathmandu, issues helpline...
Nepal Protest Live: Embassy of India, Kathmandu, issues helpline numbers:
+977 – 980 860 2881 (WhatsApp call also)
+977 – 981 032 6134 (WhatsApp call also)
9 September 2025 at 16:12 IST
Nepal Army Issues Statement...
Nepal Protest Live: After the acceptance of the resignation of the hon'ble prime minister, it is appealed that in the present circumstances, there should be no further damage. All the common citizens have been heartily urged to maintain restraint.
An appeal has been made to find peace and solution through political dialogue.
9 September 2025 at 16:01 IST
Nepal Samajbadi Party MP Phanindra Devkota has resigned...
Nepal Protest Live Updates: Nepal Samajbadi Party (New Power) MP Phanindra Devkota has resigned from the post of minister.
9 September 2025 at 15:35 IST
All flights from Kathmandu Airport suspended...
Kathmandu Airport: Tribhuvan International Airport has suspended all flights tonight. The airport will be closed from 2:30 PM until midnight.
The airport was closed due to smoke being seen around the airport and on the runway.
9 September 2025 at 15:31 IST
President accepts KP Sharma Oli's resignation...
Nepal Protest Live Updates: President Ram Chandra Poudel has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
Along with this, the President has also begun discussions on what to do next. It is understood that he has already begun consultations on what kind of government to form.
9 September 2025 at 15:17 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Protesters Reportedly Attempt to Break into Prisons
Reports are emerging that protesters are attempting to break into Nepal's prisons in an effort to release prisoners. This would mark a significant and dangerous escalation of the ongoing unrest. There have been no confirmed reports of a successful jailbreak as of yet.
9 September 2025 at 15:13 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Security Agencies Appeal for Peaceful Resolution Through Dialogue
Nepal's security agencies, including the Nepali Army, have appealed for calm amidst the escalating protests. They have called on all parties to seek a peaceful solution through dialogue and restraint to de-escalate the volatile situation.
9 September 2025 at 15:00 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: All Flights from Kathmandu Airport Suspended
Tribhuvan International Airport has suspended all flights for the rest of the day, with a full closure in effect from 2:30 PM until midnight. The decision was made after reports of smoke being seen near the airport and on the runway, which officials believe is related to the ongoing protests.
9 September 2025 at 14:41 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Protesters Vandalise Nepal's Supreme Court and Attorney General's Office
In a significant escalation of the ongoing unrest, reports indicate that protesters have vandalised Nepal's Supreme Court and the office of the Attorney General. This action marks a direct attack on key government institutions and follows previous incidents of arson and vandalism at the residences of political leaders and the Parliament building.
9 September 2025 at 14:29 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Resigns Amidst Violent Protests
Reports are now confirming that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned from his post as a result of the ongoing, violent protests in Nepal. His resignation follows an intense period of unrest, during which protesters set fire to his private residence and the Parliament building, and called for an end to what they call government corruption.
9 September 2025 at 14:14 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Parliament Building on Fire in Baneshwar
A fire has reportedly broken out at the Parliament Building in Baneshwar as protests continue to escalate in Kathmandu. Demonstrators have previously clashed with security forces and attempted to storm the premises, with some reports suggesting they were successful in breaching the gates.
9 September 2025 at 14:05 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Flights Grounded as Kathmandu Airport Shuts Down
With Kathmandu's airport now closed, a number of the most-tracked flights in the world are those headed for the city. Due to the shutdown, however, none of these planes have been able to land, causing significant disruption for travellers.
9 September 2025 at 13:51 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Ministers Evacuated by Army as Protests Escalate
In response to the intensifying nationwide protests, the Nepalese Army has begun evacuating ministers from their residences in Bhaisepati using helicopters. This action comes after protesters set fire to and vandalized the homes of ministers and high-ranking officials.
According to senior security sources, the army has also been deployed to protect the parliament building, and other high-ranking officials have been moved to the safety of military barracks. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is currently holding discussions with his ministers to address the rapidly developing situation.
9 September 2025 at 13:46 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Air India Flight from Delhi Denied Landing in Kathmandu
An Air India flight travelling from New Delhi to Kathmandu has been denied permission to land.
All domestic flights are also reportedly shut down, and a curfew is in place in several cities.
9 September 2025 at 13:44 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: VIPs Evacuated to Army Barracks as Unrest Spreads
In response to the escalating unrest in Kathmandu, reports indicate that key government officials and other VIPs are being evacuated to the Maharajganj Army Barracks. This measure is being taken for their safety as protests continue to intensify across the city.
9 September 2025 at 13:48 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: PM Oli's Residence Set Ablaze
Reports indicate that protesters have set fire to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, Bhaktapur. The prime minister was not at the residence at the time, and is currently at his official home in Baluwatar. This act of arson comes as the protests, which began over a now-lifted social media ban, continue to escalate.
9 September 2025 at 13:32 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Decision on New PM of Nepal Likely After 5 PM Today
An advisor to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has told the media that the prime minister "will never leave Nepal till his last breath."
Reports suggest that a decision on Nepal's new Prime Minister is likely to be made after a meeting scheduled for 5 PM today. This comes as Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is facing increasing pressure to resign amidst widespread protests.
9 September 2025 at 13:26 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Military Deployed, All Domestic Airport Shut Down, PM Oli and Other Leaders to Face Evacuation
In a rapidly escalating situation, Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed, and all flights have been cancelled. The Nepal Army has deployed over 300 military personnel to the airport.
Meanwhile, military helicopters are actively evacuating key government ministers from their official residences, transporting them to the airport for their safety. It has also been reported that plans are underway to evacuate Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli from his residence as the unrest intensifies.
9 September 2025 at 13:22 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: PM KP Sharma Oli Likely to Resign
Reports suggest that Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is facing increasing pressure to step down amidst the growing unrest across the country. The protests have continued to escalate, even after the government lifted the ban on social media platforms that initially triggered the demonstrations.
9 September 2025 at 13:12 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live Updates: Protests Turn Violent in Rautahat, Police Fire on Demonstrators
Clashes have broken out between police and protesters in Chandranigahapur, Rautahat, with police opening fire on demonstrators, according to The Kathmandu Post. The protest was a response to the police crackdown on Monday. Protesters set a police vehicle on fire, and authorities reportedly fired dozens of warning shots to control the situation. Tensions remain high in the area.
9 September 2025 at 12:59 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live Updates: Fresh Clashes Erupt in Birgunj as Curfew Imposed
Reports indicate that stone-pelting has resumed near the Birgunj Clock Tower, leading to renewed clashes between police and protesters. Authorities have imposed a curfew in the area until 6 pm to control the situation.
9 September 2025 at 12:58 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Nepal's PM Oli Calls for All-Party Meeting Amidst Crisis
Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has announced that he will be holding an all-party meeting this evening to address the ongoing situation. "I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion," the Prime Minister stated. "For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation."
9 September 2025 at 12:56 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live Updates: Protestors Target Nepali Congress President's Residence, Set Property on Fire
Protesters have reportedly reached the residence of the ruling party leader and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, where they have set fire to his property. The situation turned violent as demonstrators occupied the residence, leading to the destruction of property.
