Nepal Gen Z Protest: KP Oli Govt Ousted By Gen Z Protesters In Bloody Coup, Army Takes Control Of Kathmandu Airport | Top Points

Nepal's Gen Z Protests | Image: AP

New Delhi: Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned from his position following a second consecutive day of violent anti-government protests.

Earlier in the day, before his resignation, the Prime Minister had called for an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis. This came after protesters had set fire to the Nepali Congress party's central office in Lalitpur.

As the situation in the country worsened, the Nepalese Army began using helicopters to evacuate ministers from their homes in the Bhaisepati area. This action was taken after the residences of several ministers and senior officials were vandalised and set ablaze.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened at the India-Nepal border in Panitanki, as a precaution against the escalating unrest, which was initially sparked by a social media ban.