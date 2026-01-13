Nepal Issues Travel Advisory for Iran as Protests Intensify and Security Crackdown Escalates



Kathmandu [Nepal], January 13 (ANI): Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an advisory for Iran as protests continue to rise, with authorities resorting to the use of force.

Hundreds of protesters are hitting the streets against rising inflation and demanding reforms. Authorities have reportedly opened fire, with casualties recorded in the hundreds as of now.



In the wake of the situation, the Foreign Ministry said, “Nepali citizens currently living and working in Iran are advised to follow the security advisory of the competent authorities of Iran, stay indoors, remain alert, and exercise caution. Following it, the ministry has urged its citizens to halt travel amid the ongoing unrest. "Likewise, the Ministry urges all the Nepali citizens planning to travel to Iran to avoid their plan until the situation in the country returns to normal," the Foreign Ministry added.



The Nepali Foreign Ministry has also issued emergency contact details for assistance to its citizens.



For emergency assistance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kathmandu, can be contacted on +977-014200182-85 / +977-9862678437 or via email at waa@mofa.gov.np. The ministry can also be reached on +977-14200480 / +977-9851354565 or through email at informationofficer@mofa.gov.np.



The Embassy of Nepal in Doha can be contacted on +974-6621 4419 or via email at eondoha@mofa.gov.np. Amid the continuing unrest, Iran issued a warning to the US and said that Iran is aware of its enemies and is strong. The Iranian Embassy in India said that pro-government gatherings in the country have foiled the plans of foreign enemies. In a post on X, the embassy said, “In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful. Great Nation of Iran! Today, you have accomplished a great deed and created a historic day. Filled with determination and resolve, these grand gatherings have foiled the plan of foreign enemies, which was to be implemented by domestic mercenary soldiers. The great nation of Iran has revealed itself, its resolve, and its identity before its enemies. This was a warning to American politicians to cease their deceptions and not to rely on treacherous mercenary killers. The Iranian nation is strong and powerful, aware of its enemies and discerning of them, and always present in the field. May God bestow His mercy upon you all," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's top cyberspace authority on Monday announced that access to the global internet will remain restricted in the country until officials are satisfied that full security has been restored amid widespread anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported. According to Press TV, citing the President of Iran's National Center for Cyberspace, Mohammad Amin Aqamiri, the internet blackout, imposed on January 9 amid widespread unrest in several provinces, will continue for the time being. He added that the exact timeline for lifting the restrictions will be announced once authorities have completed their security assessments.

The time to return to normal conditions will be announced in the future, and authorities must certainly brief us on security considerations," Aqamiri said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency. Aqamiri described the shutdown as necessary to counter "cognitive warfare" carried out by Iran's adversaries in cyberspace, noting that the domestic intranet system, known as the National Information Network (NIN), has been strengthened to maintain essential online services despite limited access to the global internet.

The NIN is a platform through which we can guarantee stable services for the public," Aqamiri said, adding that domestic messaging apps, search engines, and artificial intelligence services will be expanded to minimise disruptions to daily life, Press TV reported.

He also confirmed that citizens currently have access to online banking and shopping services through the NIN. According to NetBlocks, a watchdog organisation that monitors cybersecurity and Internet governance, 108 hours have passed since Iran imposed a nationwide Internet blackout. Update: It has been 108 hours since #Iran introduced a nationwide internet shutdown, leaving Iranians isolated from the rest of the world and each other," the organisation said in a post on X. Meanwhile, Iran's Telecom Minister Sattar Hashemi said that all government departments would comply with the decision of top security officials to maintain the internet restrictions while continuing efforts to eventually restore full access, Press TV reported.

