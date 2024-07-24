sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:30 IST, July 24th 2024

Nepal Plane Crash: Dead Victims Include Three of the Same Family

Three members of a family, including a child, were among 18 people killed when a Nepalese plane crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nepal Plane Crash
Three Members of Same Family Killed in Nepal Plane Crash | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:30 IST, July 24th 2024