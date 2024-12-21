Nepal PM Oli Advocates Yoga, Meditation for Global Peace

Kathmandu: Terming meditation as "source of civilisation", Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday underscored the transformative power of yoga and meditation and urged their adoption as a way of life to promote world peace amid ongoing global violence and conflict.

Speaking to an audience of approximately 5,000 people at the Tuindekhel Open Ground in Kathmandu during a 30-minute meditation session marking the inaugural World Meditation Day on December 21, Oli highlighted the importance of positive thinking and non-violence.

Advocating for integrating yoga and meditation into daily life, he said peace cannot be achieved by using weapons against weapons.

The prime minister stressed the need for regular meditation for holistic health and called for transferring such ancient wisdom to younger generations, even incorporating it into school curricula. Terming meditation the "source of civilisation", he reaffirmed the government's commitment to making Nepal a healthy nation through these practices.

The event also featured spiritual leaders, including Swami Anand Arun, head of Osho Tapoban, and LP Bhanu Sharma, who led meditation sessions for participants, including PM Oli, ministers, political leaders, security officials, and civil society leaders.

Swami Anand Arun emphasised Nepal’s potential as a spiritual and yoga tourism hub and urged the establishment of a yoga and meditation academy to preserve and promote ancient knowledge. He also referenced the Vigyan Bhairav Tantra, an ancient scripture based on Kashmiri Shaivism, which outlines 112 universal meditation techniques believed to have been taught by Lord Shiva to Parvati.

Nepal, along with six other countries, had collaborated with India to propose December 21 as World Meditation Day to the United Nations General Assembly. The UN adopted the proposal on December 6, recognising the day to raise awareness about the benefits of meditation.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy here in association with Kathmandu-based Sri Chinmoy Centre organised a meditation programme at its premises to mark the inaugural World Meditation Day.